The Maserati MC20 has leaked online hours before it was set to debut. The mid-engined Italian supercar is expected to debut later today at an event in Modena, Italy.

The leaked photos show a car which takes inspiration from a number of sources. The front end takes cues from the Maserati MC12 with a low air intake and prominent Maserati trident.

The leaked photos show that the bonnet gets two air intakes either side of a flat bonnet. Along the side, deep wheel vents cut into the Maserati MC20 door panel. Side sills look to be carbon fibre.

Those doors open with a butterfly effect, something McLaren have been known for in recent years. The roof line slopes gently towards an uncluttered rear end.

The rear taillights are narrow and split by a Maserati logo. Two centrally mounted exhausts are reminiscent of the outgoing Maserati GranTurismo.

From a previous press releases, we know that the Maserati MC20 gets a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol motor. It puts out 630 hp and 730 Nm of torque through a Getrag 8-speed dual clutch gearbox.

The first all-new Maserati since 2015 will debut later today. We will bring you all of the official information for the Maserati MC20 once it is released.

