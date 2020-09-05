Aston Martin’s Q by Aston Martin recently revealed its most ambitious project to date. The Aston Martin Victor is a one-off. Built from a mix of Vulcan and One-77 parts, it has taken the internet by storm.

The name picks up where the Vulcan left off. The Victor was a jet-powered strategic bomber, the last of three V Bombers which included the Vulcan. Produced by Handley Page, these bombers were designed to carry the British nuclear deterrent.

Aston Martin Victor Highlights

Aston Martin Victor 1 of 10

– Inspired by the iconic Aston Martin V8 Vantage of the 1970s and 80s

– Pentland Green exterior

– Forest Green and Conker Bridge of Weir leather, cashmere and carbon interior

– 842 Nm of downforce at 100 mph

– 7.3-litre V12 engine producing 836 bhp

– 6-speed manual with power delivered to the rear

Design

The Victor is a bespoke Aston Martin design. It looks like no other modern Aston Martin. Many of its design elements were inspired by the Aston Martin RHAM/1 racer, itself built off the platform of an Aston Martin DBS V8.

Aston Martin’s iconic front grille sits front and centre. Either side, two simple circular headlights keep the design clear, sitting atop a deep front splitter. The front bonnet includes a deep ‘U’ shaped air vent, similar to the Vantage GT12.

A long design-line runs the entire length of the side with an elongated side air outlet. The side sill is taken directly front the Vulcan. A boat tail rear end blends simplicity with complex details. The 18 individual light strips that make up the rear lights and the deep rear diffuser are highlights.

Chassis & Power

The Aston Martin Victor uses a One-77 chassis. It weighs less than an original One-77 with GT4 levels of downforce. It is capable of producing 842 Nm of downforce at 100 mph, compared to 525Nm for a race-prepared Vantage GT4.

The One-77’s naturally-aspirated 7.3-litre V12 has been rebuilt by Cosworth. It now puts out 836 bhp and 821 Nm of torque, uprated from One-77’s 750 bhp and 750 Nm ratings.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, supplied by Graziano. As the most powerful manual Aston Martin, the Victor includes a bespoke motorsport clutch.

Interior

The interior is pure Vulcan. Heavily redesigned, yet retaining the feel of Aston Martin’s unique racer, the Victor includes huge carbon fibre shapes.

The digital dashboard display is complemented by a second central infotainment system. The steering wheel is lifted straight from the Vulcan while the gear shift gets a traditional wooden touch.

Pricing is unknown as the Aston Martin Victor is a one-off. Hopefully Q by Aston Martin takes on more of these projects in years to come!