The second generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has been officially unveiled. It debuts with an evolved design, however, the real news lies under the skin.

The second generation Rolls-Royce Ghost moves away from the 7-Series chassis that underpins the outgoing model. The latest model’s architecture derives from its flagship, Phantom and Cullinan models.

As a result of the new chassis setup, the Ghost is 89 mm longer and 30 mm wider than the outgoing model. It gets an an all-wheel drivetrain, all-wheel steering and a completely

redesigned Planar Suspension System.

All-aluminium, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost minimises shut lines along its expansive bodywork. To achieve this, four craftsmen hand weld the body together simultaneously to ensure a perfectly continuous seam. The choice of material allows higher acoustic impedance compared to steel. By using complex forms rather than flat surfaces, Rolls-Royce manage to improve acoustic performance further.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost 1 of 10

Rolls-Royce departs with the usual practice of downsizing new models. At the heart of the new Ghost is the 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine. It delivers 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Maximum torque is available from just 1,600 rpm.

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost hits 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. This figure is impressive when you factor in the kerb weight of 2,553 kg.

The Ghost’s suspension system is state of the art too. It uses an Upper Wishbone Damper above the front suspension assembly which works alongside the camera-assisted Flagbearer system. The latter uses cameras to read the road ahead. The rear uses a five-link axle.

Modern Rolls-Royce trademarks are retained too. Electrically powered suicide doors are standard equipment. The Spirit of Ecstasy remains front and centre too. Taking a leaf from the BMW X6, 20 LEDS underneath the top of the radiator grille, subtly illuminating the veins.

Inside, the Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS) channels all air through a nanofleece filter, removing ultra-fine particles from the cabin in 2 minutes.

A long list of safety tech includes LED and laser headlights with more than 600 meters of illuminated range, vision assist, including day and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warning; alertness assistant; a four-camera system with panoramic view, all-round visibility and helicopter view; active cruise control; collision warning; cross-traffic warning; lane departure and lane change warning; an 7×3 high resolution head-up display; Wi-Fi hotspot; self-park; and the very latest navigation and entertainment systems.

The Ghost uses a whopping 100 kg of acoustic sound deadening. Needless to say, it should excel in sound dampening.

The interior uses 20 half hides and two new open-pore woods, Obsidian Ayous and Dark Amber. Interior detail is largely irrelevant though. Most owners will opt for a bespoke touch applied through the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collection.

New options include an Illuminated Fascia which echoes the Starlight Headliner. It uses 152 LEDs mounted above and beneath the fascia.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced. It has already been added to the Rolls-Royce configurator though. Our spec is featured above. What’s yours?