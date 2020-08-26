The 2020 Porsche Panamera was revealed this morning. The new Panamera Turbo S sits at the top of the tree. Status that’s proved by its new 7:29.81 minute “executive car” class Nurburgring record.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S gets a power boost to 630 hp and 820 newton metres. The additional 80 hp and 50 Nm of torque means that the Panamera Turbo S accelerates from 0 – 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 315 km/h.

The Turbo S gets Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) roll stabilisation system which includes the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus).

The Porsche Panamera GTS gets a 20 hp boost, up to 480 hp and 620 Nm, with a new standard sports exhaust system featuring asymmetrically positioned rear silencers. The standard Panamera generates 330 hp.

A new Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid it combines a 136 hp electric motor with a 440 hp, 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine for a combined output of 560 hp and 750 Nm of torque. It hits 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and has an all-electric range of up to 54 km.

All models get a Sport Design front end, including air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. This was previously optional.

The light bar across the rear now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid. GTS models sport the new darkened Exclusive Design tail light clusters as standard with dynamic coming/leaving home function. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels have been added to the wheel range, so that a total of 10 different designs are now available.

It should be available from mid-October.