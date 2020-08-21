A new round of heritage edition Ford GT’s were released recently. The latest Heritage Edition commemorates the original GT40’s maiden endurance win at the 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental.

Released in 2017, the Ford GT shows no signs of nearing the end of its production run, although an official end is planned for 2022.

Next year, it will be 55 years since Ford secured its victory at Daytona. To celebrate, Ford will cover the Ford GT in frozen white paint with exposed carbon fiber and race red accents.

Ford GT Heritage Edition 1 of 11

The Heritage Edition models debut alongside the Ford GT Studio Collection which is Ford’s customisation program for the Ford GT.

These special edition models also honour co-drivers Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby who led a 1-2-3-5 Ford domination at Daytona. Those with a working history of the GT will remember that the win kicked off a magical season for the Ford GT40 MK II, with additional 1-2-3 wins at Sebring and Le Mans.

This Ford GT Heritage Edition is the first to feature a livery famous for a race other than Le Mans.

This Ford GT Heritage Edition gets asymmetrical race red accents on the front fascia and roof edge, driver’s side door and underneath the rear wing. Exposed carbon fiber shapes the signature 98 roundel graphics.

Unique Ford graphics feature on the lower rear-quarter panels. One-piece Heritage Gold 20-inch forged-aluminum wheels paired with red lacquered Brembo monoblock brake calipers complete the new exterior livery.

Inside, black Alcantara suede wraps the instrument panel, headliner and steering wheel rim, while anodized red paddle shifters and red Alcantara suede performance seats add dramatic contrast to the interior.

An optional Heritage Upgrade Package includes 20-inch exposed carbon fiber wheels with a unique gloss red-painted inner accent barrel, while monoblock brake calipers are lacquered in black and detailed with Brembo lettering in red.

Ghosted 98 roundels provide a subtle contrast on both driver and passenger carbon fiber door panels, finishing the latest version of the Ford GT Heritage Edition.