What a year it has been so far, eh? But also one filled with an array of amazing new car debuts, there will be even more to come as we come to a slow end of the year. For now though, lets look at some of the cars that kept the car world buzzing with excitement, from sports cars to hypercars and SUVs – hard to even talk about cars nowadays without an SUV coming up.
Here we go…
1. Ford Bronco
My personal favorite, one of the few rugged 4×4 SUVs on the market in a very niche market dominated by the Jeep Wrangler. The Bronco is an old soul reborn, and Ford did not disappoint. From the design, to the options available (including a manual transmission), this is easily the coolest SUV on the market right now.
Engines:
2.3L EcoBoost turbo 4: 270hp/420nm – 7spd manual
2.7L V6 turbo: 310hp/542nm – 10 spd auto only
Off-road: 2H, 4H, 4L
2. BMW M3 & M4
September 23rd reveal. We can’t wait! For now we know the following:
Trims:
Pure: manual, RWD, 445hp
Base: auto, AWD, 475hp
Competition: auto, AWD, 500hp
Standard:
Engine: 3.0L S58 inline6 twin-turbo
Output: 480hp, 600nm
Gearbox: 6-spd manual, RWD
Competition:
Output: 510hp, 650nm
Gearbox: 8 spd auto, AWD with RWD mode.
3. Porsche 992 Turbo S
This is a $200k hypercar, deserves that title more than some actual hypercars. Porsche did not fail, they never have when it comes to the 911 Turbo. Incredibly powerful and very quick. See below.
Engine: 3.7L F6 twin turbo
Output: 641hp/800nm
0-100kmh(62mph): 2.5s or less, Cabrio already did it in 2.5s.
Top Speed: 330kmh(205mph)
4. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
The most expensive Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the market today, it’s also the most powerful Mercedes-AMG of all time. The price is 335,240 Euros with taxes in Germany (281k without taxes). The same price as a McLaren 765LT.
Power: 4.0L V8 Biturbo
Output: 730hp, 800nm
0-100km/h (62mph): 3.2s
Top Speed: 325km/h (202mph)
5. Gordon Murray T.50
Reviving the 90s: this is the new Gordon Murray T.50 supercar. It has a center driver’s seat, and the world’s highest-revving engine…and yes 3 pedals in a V12, in 2020!
Engine: 3.9L V12
Trans: 6 spd manual
Output: 663hp & 467nm
Redline: 12,100rpm
Weight: 986kg
Price: $3.08 million, 100 cars only
6. VW Golf 8 GTI & R
The people’s hot hatches are back. At the time of this article the R has not yet been revealed, an update will however follow.
2021 Golf 8 GTI
2.0L turbo 4 EA888 evo4
241hp, 370nm (up from 217hp)
6-speed manual or 7spd DSG
The Golf 8 R will comes with the same motor, but power will increase to 335hp, DSG only this time round.
7. Bentley Bacalar
Only 12 of these will be made worldwide. Showcasing the future of Bentley’s design.
Power: 6.0L W12 with 660hp.
Inspired by EXP 100GT
8. Koenigsegg Gemera
A Koenigsegg with 8 cup holders, even your SUV doesn’t get that. It’s a hyper GT from Koenigsegg with luxury, power enough to wear the Koenigsegg badge and a matching speed. Oh, and a hovering 360 degrees camera in the rear.
Engine: 2.0L 3 cylinder twin turbo + 3 eMotors
Output: 600bhp + 1100bhp = 1700bhp, 3500nm
0-100km/h(62mph): 1.9s
Top Speed: 400km/h
9. Lamborghini Sian Roadster
Only 19 of these will be made, and will join the Sian Coupe (63 units only) which was revealed last year. It also serves as an engine preview of the Aventador successor: V12 + mild hybrid.
Power: 6.5L V12 N/A + Mild Hybrid
Output: 819hp
0-100km/h: <2.9s Top Speed: 350km/h
10. Aston Martin V12 Speedster
Speedsters are the new thing now among supercar manufacturers. This one is limited to only 88 units and is inspired by the 1953 DB3S, 1959 DBR1 and the 2013 CC100 Concept.
Power: 5.2L V12 twin-turbo
Output: 700hp, 753nm
0-100km/h (62mph): 3.5s
Top Speed: 3.5s
Price: £765,000 in UK, £637,500 without VAT
11. Mercedes-Benz AVTR
This one is a tribute to Avatar movie.
– No steering wheel, connects to human owner by touchFlushed face
– can move sideway like a crabCrab
– 33 scales (bionic flaps) for communication with aliens
12. Alfa Romeo GTA
A limited edition based on the Giulia QV, 500 units only. There is a GTAm version with 2 seats only and roll cage.
Power: 2.9L V6 Biturbo
Output: 540hp
0-100km/h: 3.6s
13. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport
Limited to 60 cars only this is one of the many special editions based on the Chiron. It’s 50kg lighter than the standard Chiron with more downforce as well.
Power: 8.0L W16 Quad Turbo
Output: 1500hp, 1600nm
Top Speed: 350km/h
Price: €3,000,000 or $3.35 million
14. Czinger 21C
A hybrid hypercar powered by a V8 and 2 electric motors with AWD. Limited to just 80 cars.
Power: 2.88L flat crank V8 twin-turbo + 2 electric motors
Gearbox: 7-speed auto manual
Output: 1250hp
Redline: 11.000rpm
0-62 mph (0-100 kph): 1.9s
0 to 248 mph (400 kph): 29s
1/4 mile: 8.1s
15. 2021 RAM 1500 TRX
Only in America where a production truck would have such intense specs. The price starts from $69,995, your average specs A45 S AMG is more expensive.
New 2021 RAM 1500 TRX
Power: 6.2L Hemi V8 Supercharged
Output: 702hp, 881nm
0-60mph: 4.5s
¼ Mile: 12.9s
Top Speed: 118mph (yes, normal for this segment)