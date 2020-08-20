What a year it has been so far, eh? But also one filled with an array of amazing new car debuts, there will be even more to come as we come to a slow end of the year. For now though, lets look at some of the cars that kept the car world buzzing with excitement, from sports cars to hypercars and SUVs – hard to even talk about cars nowadays without an SUV coming up.

Here we go…

1. Ford Bronco

My personal favorite, one of the few rugged 4×4 SUVs on the market in a very niche market dominated by the Jeep Wrangler. The Bronco is an old soul reborn, and Ford did not disappoint. From the design, to the options available (including a manual transmission), this is easily the coolest SUV on the market right now.

Engines:

2.3L EcoBoost turbo 4: 270hp/420nm – 7spd manual

2.7L V6 turbo: 310hp/542nm – 10 spd auto only

Off-road: 2H, 4H, 4L

2. BMW M3 & M4

September 23rd reveal. We can’t wait! For now we know the following:

Trims:

Pure: manual, RWD, 445hp

Base: auto, AWD, 475hp

Competition: auto, AWD, 500hp

Standard:

Engine: 3.0L S58 inline6 twin-turbo

Output: 480hp, 600nm

Gearbox: 6-spd manual, RWD

Competition:

Output: 510hp, 650nm

Gearbox: 8 spd auto, AWD with RWD mode.

3. Porsche 992 Turbo S

This is a $200k hypercar, deserves that title more than some actual hypercars. Porsche did not fail, they never have when it comes to the 911 Turbo. Incredibly powerful and very quick. See below.

Engine: 3.7L F6 twin turbo

Output: 641hp/800nm

0-100kmh(62mph): 2.5s or less, Cabrio already did it in 2.5s.

Top Speed: 330kmh(205mph)

4. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

The most expensive Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the market today, it’s also the most powerful Mercedes-AMG of all time. The price is 335,240 Euros with taxes in Germany (281k without taxes). The same price as a McLaren 765LT.

Power: 4.0L V8 Biturbo

Output: 730hp, 800nm

0-100km/h (62mph): 3.2s

Top Speed: 325km/h (202mph)

5. Gordon Murray T.50

Reviving the 90s: this is the new Gordon Murray T.50 supercar. It has a center driver’s seat, and the world’s highest-revving engine…and yes 3 pedals in a V12, in 2020!

Engine: 3.9L V12

Trans: 6 spd manual

Output: 663hp & 467nm

Redline: 12,100rpm

Weight: 986kg

Price: $3.08 million, 100 cars only

6. VW Golf 8 GTI & R



The people’s hot hatches are back. At the time of this article the R has not yet been revealed, an update will however follow.

2021 Golf 8 GTI

2.0L turbo 4 EA888 evo4

241hp, 370nm (up from 217hp)

6-speed manual or 7spd DSG

The Golf 8 R will comes with the same motor, but power will increase to 335hp, DSG only this time round.

7. Bentley Bacalar



Only 12 of these will be made worldwide. Showcasing the future of Bentley’s design.

Power: 6.0L W12 with 660hp.⁣

Inspired by EXP 100GT⁣

⁣

8. Koenigsegg Gemera



A Koenigsegg with 8 cup holders, even your SUV doesn’t get that. It’s a hyper GT from Koenigsegg with luxury, power enough to wear the Koenigsegg badge and a matching speed. Oh, and a hovering 360 degrees camera in the rear.

Engine: 2.0L 3 cylinder twin turbo + 3 eMotors

Output: 600bhp + 1100bhp = 1700bhp, 3500nm

0-100km/h(62mph): 1.9s

Top Speed: 400km/h

9. Lamborghini Sian Roadster



Only 19 of these will be made, and will join the Sian Coupe (63 units only) which was revealed last year. It also serves as an engine preview of the Aventador successor: V12 + mild hybrid.

Power: 6.5L V12 N/A + Mild Hybrid

Output: 819hp

0-100km/h: <2.9s Top Speed: 350km/h

10. Aston Martin V12 Speedster



Speedsters are the new thing now among supercar manufacturers. This one is limited to only 88 units and is inspired by the 1953 DB3S, 1959 DBR1 and the 2013 CC100 Concept.

Power: 5.2L V12 twin-turbo

Output: 700hp, 753nm

0-100km/h (62mph): 3.5s

Top Speed: 3.5s

Price: £765,000 in UK, £637,500 without VAT

11. Mercedes-Benz AVTR



This one is a tribute to Avatar movie.

– No steering wheel, connects to human owner by touchFlushed face

– can move sideway like a crabCrab

– 33 scales (bionic flaps) for communication with aliens

12. Alfa Romeo GTA



A limited edition based on the Giulia QV, 500 units only. There is a GTAm version with 2 seats only and roll cage.

Power: 2.9L V6 Biturbo

Output: 540hp

0-100km/h: 3.6s

13. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport



Limited to 60 cars only this is one of the many special editions based on the Chiron. It’s 50kg lighter than the standard Chiron with more downforce as well.

Power: 8.0L W16 Quad Turbo

Output: 1500hp, 1600nm

Top Speed: 350km/h

Price: €3,000,000 or $3.35 million

14. Czinger 21C



A hybrid hypercar powered by a V8 and 2 electric motors with AWD. Limited to just 80 cars.

Power: 2.88L flat crank V8 twin-turbo + 2 electric motors

Gearbox: 7-speed auto manual

Output: 1250hp

Redline: 11.000rpm

0-62 mph (0-100 kph): 1.9s

0 to 248 mph (400 kph): 29s

1/4 mile: 8.1s

15. 2021 RAM 1500 TRX



Only in America where a production truck would have such intense specs. The price starts from $69,995, your average specs A45 S AMG is more expensive.

New 2021 RAM 1500 TRX

Power: 6.2L Hemi V8 Supercharged

Output: 702hp, 881nm

0-60mph: 4.5s

¼ Mile: 12.9s

Top Speed: 118mph (yes, normal for this segment)