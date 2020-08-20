Goodwood Speedweek was recently announced to fill a deep void left by the cancellation of the the Goodwood Members Meeting, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Goodwood Revival.

Regular readers will know that the Goodwood events are among our favourites. Now Goodwood has announced a new event which can be enjoyed at a social distance!

Goodwood Speedweek will take place on 16-18 October 2020. It promises to replicate the magic of all three events ‘behind closed doors’.

The event will take place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. Free from the constraints of putting on a spectator event, the event promises a greater variety of cars, new racing formats, and a new viewing experience.

Goodwood Speedweek will be available to watch through the Goodwood Road & Racing website with a promise that it will have interactive elements.

The event will include supercar demonstration runs, new car launches, next-generation technology from FOS Future Lab, and an online auction.

Expect vintage racing, Goodwood Gymkhana and a Rally Sprint event. The headline will be a SpeedWeek-exclusive Timed Shootout round the challenging 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Goodwood’s Motor Circuit has never seen modern race cars set timed laps before. Its current lap record was set by Nick Padmore in a Lola T70 Spyder during the Bruce McLaren Trophy at the 2015 Members’ Meeting. That record is sure to fall.

Stay tuned for more information on the event and a link to the action!