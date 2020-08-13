Sad news to report today; a Bugatti Chiron crash.

Pictures of a crash have been circulating social media which show the aftermath of an accident involving a Bugatti Chiron, a Porsche 911, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate and a large mobile home.

The accident happened on the Gotthard Pass in Switzerland. Various media sources suggest that the Porsche and Bugatti attempted an overtake which went wrong, with dramatic consequences.

It has been suggested that the Bugatti Chiron attempted to overtake the 911 Cabriolet, C-Class and mobile home, all in one manoeuvre. As it did so, the 911 Cabriolet pulled out and there was a Porsche on Bugatti collision. This sent the Porsche careering into the Mercedes-Benz. To complete the carnage, the Bugatti Chiron crashed into the mobile home that all three were presumably looking to overtake.

1 of 4

Swiss police confirm that both vehicles then collided with the column stones on the left edge of the lane and came to a standstill on the opposite side.

The same source also confirms that the drivers came from the cantons of Schwyz and Lucerne.

Unfortunately the passenger of the Mercedes-Benz is said to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Clearly the 911 careered into the back of something, hard. The Chiron seems to have fared slightly better. While the damage to the Bugatti Chiron looks slight, it is likely to be the most expensive to repair.

It is a timely reminder that absolute power can corrupt in the most spectacular of circumstances. It seems clear that the Swiss police lay the blame at the door of the Bugatti Chiron driver. The lesson to be learned: exercise caution at all times.