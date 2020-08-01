Quick off the mark, Manhart and Beek Auto Racing has unveiled the first tuning take on the brand new Mini GP3.

The Mini John Cooper Works GP was only recently revealed. It was first revealed at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November last year and deliveries began a few months ago while Europe was locked down.

Manhart Mini GP F350 1 of 8

Named the Manhart GP3 F350, the Mini gets a power boost from 306 hp and 450 Nm, up to 350 hp and 530 Nm of torque.

The 2.0 litre 4-cylinder power unit benefits from an ECU remap, a new intercooler from Airtec and a replacement pipe for the gasoline particulate filter with a Manhart cat-back exhaust system

Changes have also been made to the way that the GP3 looks. The build uses a full black matt wrap with gold accents typical of the German tuning firm.

The Mini GP3 also gets Manhart’s Concave One rims in the same finish. They measure 8.5×19 inches and are covered with 235/30 ZR19 tyres.

Work on the Mini GP3 suspension has been limited to a set of lowering springs manufactured by AST Suspension. They drop the ride height by 20 millimeters at the front and 15 millimeters at the rear. Manhart promise a coil-over suspension system soon.

Other additions in the pipeline include power increases through the addition of a carbon intake, as well as downpipes and different exhaust system setups.