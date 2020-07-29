The steady drip-feed of information about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz S-Class has continued today. Known for its innovation, it is no surprise that Mercedes-Benz is packing the latest technology into its flagship sedan.
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to be the most advanced luxury sedan yet. Previous generations of the S-Class have debuted airbags and three point seatbelts. These days, innovation moves much faster and so, keeping the S-Class on the cutting edge has been a challenge for Mercedes-Benz.
Among the features which debut on the S-Class is a new E-Active Body Control suspension system. The optional package uses a 48-volt system, with control units which analyse the driving situation 1,000 times per second, to regulate the damping and spring forces individually at each wheel.
Road surface scan returns too, using stereo multi-purpose cameras to monitor the road surface. Curve driving mode is also available, carried over the outgoing model, which allows the vehicle to lean into bends.
A new pre-safe function adds “Impulse Side” which detects when a side impact might occur and raises the suspension within a few tenths of a second.
Inside, occupants are protected by the world’s first frontal airbag for passengers in the rear seat. Mercedes-Benz has illuminate the belt buckles too.
An internal MBUX Interior Assistant camera can now be used to detect a child seat and display a custom belt fastening message.
Rear-axle steering is something we have seen from other manufacturers. It makes its debut on the S-Class, reducing turning circle by up to 2 metres and improving agility.
Driver assistance is improved too. Active blind spot assist and active steering assist are too programs that have been upgraded.
Stay tuned for more information!