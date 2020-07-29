The steady drip-feed of information about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz S-Class has continued today. Known for its innovation, it is no surprise that Mercedes-Benz is packing the latest technology into its flagship sedan.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to be the most advanced luxury sedan yet. Previous generations of the S-Class have debuted airbags and three point seatbelts. These days, innovation moves much faster and so, keeping the S-Class on the cutting edge has been a challenge for Mercedes-Benz.

Among the features which debut on the S-Class is a new E-Active Body Control suspension system. The optional package uses a 48-volt system, with control units which analyse the driving situation 1,000 times per second, to regulate the damping and spring forces individually at each wheel.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Innovation 1 of 19

Road surface scan returns too, using stereo multi-purpose cameras to monitor the road surface. Curve driving mode is also available, carried over the outgoing model, which allows the vehicle to lean into bends.

A new pre-safe function adds “Impulse Side” which detects when a side impact might occur and raises the suspension within a few tenths of a second.

Inside, occupants are protected by the world’s first frontal airbag for passengers in the rear seat. Mercedes-Benz has illuminate the belt buckles too.

An internal MBUX Interior Assistant camera can now be used to detect a child seat and display a custom belt fastening message.

Rear-axle steering is something we have seen from other manufacturers. It makes its debut on the S-Class, reducing turning circle by up to 2 metres and improving agility.

Driver assistance is improved too. Active blind spot assist and active steering assist are too programs that have been upgraded.

Stay tuned for more information!