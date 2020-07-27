Pricing has been revealed for the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. The flagship model of the GT range costs a staggering 335,240 euros before you add options.

The price includes German sales tax of 16 % VAT. In the UK it would translate to a little over £310,000 including 20% VAT. In the US, just short of $400,000.

2021 AMG GT Black Series Price 1 of 6

The price tag is a steep increase over the Mercedes-AMG GT R which retails in Germany at 165,474 euros.

For the money though, customer will get a highly-sorted front-engined supercar, the fastest Mercedes-AMG has ever produced.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series debuted with the most powerful AMG V8 of all time. The 4.0 litre V8 produces 730 hp and 800 Nm of torque. In contrast, the GT R ‘makes do’ with just 585 hp.

The Black Series hits 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, 200 km/h in under 9 seconds and a top speed in excess of 325 km/h.The Power is put to the rear wheels through an AMG 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Pricing on options has yet to be revealed, however, you can bet that the attractive AMG magma beam paint finish will add a fair amount to the entry price.