Audi’s SQ7 and SQ8 offerings emerged last year. Against the market, the German behemoth chose to release the performance models with diesel power.

A little over a year after the diesel models debuted, Audi has released petrol versions.

The TFSI models both use the 4.0 TFSI V8. Power output is 507 hp, while torque is 770 Nm. That’s enough to get both cars to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

Compared to the SQ7 and SQ8 TDI, that’s an improvement of 0.7 seconds. Of course, part of the difference is down to weight.

The petrol model will carry around 300 kg less than the diesel variant. This is mainly due to the fact that it does without the 48 volt system found in the TDI.

The SQ7 and SQ8 TFSI, instead make do with twin-scroll turbochargers. To improve efficiency, Audi also offers a cylinder on demand (COD) system.

Of course, you can’t pack this much power and performance without making changes to the chassis. As with the TDI, the TFSI comes equipped with adaptive air suspension, controlled dampers and all-wheel steering.

Audi’s excellent electromechanical active roll stabilization (eAWS) system is also on offer. It includes a sport differential.

In the looks department, the Audi SQ7 now comes with 20-inch wheels as standard, with wheels up to 22 inches available as an option.

The SQ8 gets larger 21 inch rims as standard with 22- and 23-inch wheels optional. Both cars feature front brake discs measuring 400 millimeters in diameter.

If you want one, Audi will launch them in the Autumn of this year. List prices in Germany are 93,287.40 for the SQ7 and 101,085.72 euros for the SQ8. Both undercut their respective RS models by about 26,000 euros.