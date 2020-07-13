By now you must have understood that electrification in cars is the future. We are aware that for many of us this remains a hard nut to crack. And that is why we still believe that petrol engines especially on high performance cars will still exist for a good number of years to come.

For me it was the first time I hit the road with a full electric car, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400. What I expected turned out to be true, but there was more!

Power Coming from the Batteries

The boost from the EQC 400 when in full throttle is impressive to say the least. From 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.1 seconds is very good, knowing that the empty weight of the EQC 400 is 2.6 tons. Top speed, on the other hand, has been set at 112 mph (180 km/h), which in our opinion is absolutely unnecessary.

The looks

Deciding on the looks of a car is still a personal choice. But we have to admit that Mercedes-Benz has put its best foot forward with the EQC. When we first saw the car, back in 2018 at its official presentation, our thoughts were reserved for a later date.

We’ve changed our mind in the since then, it’s altogether a good looking car for it’s segment.

Comfort

No sporting ambitions despite the power that comes from the batteries, but the comfort that the EQC 400 offers is of a very high level. The seats, adjustable to all the driver’s needs, and finished in “Nappa leather”, simply offer a perfect seating position. This combined with the suspension and AMG line interior gives you top notch comfort levels. Perhaps lack of sound may be the one thing missing, but the Burmester Audio System lets you forget all of that.

Charging and driving range

Charging is easy and fast, and the number of charging stations is increasing day by day. Of course you can also charge the EQC from a standard socket, which takes a long time, but when you use the quick charger, your battery could get to 100% in 45 minutes only. Driving range goes up to 450 km, if you’re not too sporty when accelerating of course.

Effectively choosing an electric Mercedes (or any other electric car), is a matter of personal evaluation and taste. But i have to admit that after a week of driving the EQC 400 I’m definitely convinced of electric driving. That said, i still prefer a petrol powered car.

Pictures by Wouter Desmet, location Shoes Or No Shoes.