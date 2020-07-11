The Kryptos Collection was recently revealed. A limited edition run of 50 Rolls-Royce Wraith, each car features an encrypted cipher that evolves throughout the car.

This Rolls-Royce Wraith is a literal enigma. The code is so secret that only two people at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood know the full resolution of the sequence – the designer and the Chief Executive.

Owners of the 50 Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection models will be invited to submit their efforts at cracking the code via the members only Rolls-Royce Application, Whispers.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection 1 of 6

The answer to the cryptic code has been placed in a sealed envelope, in the safe of the Chief Executive Officer, at the Home of Rolls-Royce, in Goodwood, West Sussex.

The code starts with the Spirit of Ecstasy. An engraving with green enamel detailing introduces the Rolls-Royce cipher on the base.

The next step is contained within a recrafted bumper insert. The bodywork, finished in Delphic Grey, has a hidden effect. In sunlight blue and green mica flakes appear. A hand-painted double coachline is finished in Kryptos Green and Dark Grey, offering clues related to the interior code.

Inside, stepping over the illuminated treadplates, the cipher evolves into the fabric of the car.

Kryptos Green leather has been developed to incorporate a metallic effect, set against either Selby Grey or Anthracite. The most apparent clues are embroidered into Wraith’s headrests.

An intriguing screen print flows across the metal fascia, spanning the width of the interior. The Kryptos Collection gets an elaborate bi-coloured headliner with an in-motion data-stream inspired motif.

The door pockets are finished in leather too, Kryptos Green, which reveals an unexpected and subtle illumination that fades towards the base of the pocket.

It’s a unique concept for a motor car. It will be interesting to see if anyone manages to crack the Kryptos Collection Rolls-Royce Wraith code!