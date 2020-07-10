10 V8s Sports Cars Slower than the A45 S AMG – Boy Racer Edition

Do 0-100 km/h (62mph) times matter in real life? Hardly. Do manufacturers emphasize on them? Largely.

While fast acceleration aids in safe overtaking and at times safe lane changes, the need to measure how quick our cars hit 100km/h from stand still is almost non existent esp on day to day driving. But they form a large basis for marketing sports cars, an open space where car makers spread their bragging rights based on acceleration times.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S has the most powerful 4 cylinder engine in a production car, it’s quick and extremely potent – 416hp and 500nm. That torque is a foreign figure in this segment and with a 0-100km/h time of 3.9s, this is easily what we now call a super hatch. Drift mode on these work like magic too…its equal rivals are even a notch higher in terms of engine capacity, like the turbo 5 Audi RS3.

Now that we have established our fan boy level on the A45 S is pretty solid, why not look at some V8s that are slower to 100km/h (62mph) than this pocket rocket? Again, these times are useless and the V8s listed here are in different categories altogether not to mention the weight differences. We will try to stick to manufacturer given 0-100km/h times.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S: 3.9s

Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbo

Output: 416hp / 500nm

2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350: 4.5s

Engine: 5.2L Flat Plane Crank V8

Output: 526hp / 582nm

This one is even cheaper than an average spec A45 S AMG…and it comes with a manual.

Price: $60,440

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: 4.0s

Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo

Output: 503hp / 700nm

Ferrari F40: 4.6s

Engine: 2.9L V8 twin-turbo

Output: 471hp / 577nm

BMW E92 M3 GTS: 4.4s

Engine: 4.4L V8 N/A

Output: 444hp

Audi R8 V8: 4.6s

Engine: 4.2L V8

Output: 424hp / 430nm

Corvette C7 Stingray: 4.5s

Engine: 6.2L V8

Output: 461hp / 609nm

2020 Jaguar F-Type P450: 4.5s

Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged

Output: 450hp / 580nm

2019 Lexus RC F Track Edition: 4.8s

Engine: 5.0L V8

Output: 480hp / 536nm

Some Sporty GTs below make the list too

2020 Aston Martin DB11 V8: 4.2s

Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo AMG

Output: 510hp / 675nm

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8: 4.0s

Shouldn’t even be here…almost as heavy as its W12 counterpart, 500kg heavier than our A45 S here, blimey.

Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo

Output: 542hp / 770nm

Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale: 4.5s

Engine: 4.7L V8 N/A

Output: 454hp / 520nm