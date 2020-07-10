Home Car News 10 V8s Sports Cars Slower than the A45 S AMG – Boy...

10 V8s Sports Cars Slower than the A45 S AMG – Boy Racer Edition

Earl Karanja
2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S Specs

Do 0-100 km/h (62mph) times matter in real life? Hardly. Do manufacturers emphasize on them? Largely.

While fast acceleration aids in safe overtaking and at times safe lane changes, the need to measure how quick our cars hit 100km/h from stand still is almost non existent esp on day to day driving. But they form a large basis for marketing sports cars, an open space where car makers spread their bragging rights based on acceleration times.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S has the most powerful 4 cylinder engine in a production car, it’s quick and extremely potent – 416hp and 500nm. That torque is a foreign figure in this segment and with a 0-100km/h time of 3.9s, this is easily what we now call a super hatch. Drift mode on these work like magic too…its equal rivals are even a notch higher in terms of engine capacity, like the turbo 5 Audi RS3.

Now that we have established our fan boy level on the A45 S is pretty solid, why not look at some V8s that are slower to 100km/h (62mph) than this pocket rocket? Again, these times are useless and the V8s listed here are in different categories altogether not to mention the weight differences. We will try to stick to manufacturer given 0-100km/h times.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S: 3.9s

A45 S AMG

Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbo
Output: 416hp / 500nm

2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350: 4.5s

2020 Shelby GT350

Engine: 5.2L Flat Plane Crank V8
Output: 526hp / 582nm
This one is even cheaper than an average spec A45 S AMG…and it comes with a manual.
Price: $60,440

2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: 4.0s

2020 C63 S Coupe AMG

Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo
Output: 503hp / 700nm

Ferrari F40: 4.6s

Engine: 2.9L V8 twin-turbo
Output: 471hp / 577nm

BMW E92 M3 GTS: 4.4s

BMW M3 GTS

Engine: 4.4L V8 N/A
Output: 444hp

Audi R8 V8: 4.6s

Audi R8 V8

Engine: 4.2L V8
Output: 424hp / 430nm

Corvette C7 Stingray: 4.5s

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Engine: 6.2L V8
Output: 461hp / 609nm

2020 Jaguar F-Type P450: 4.5s

2020 Jaguar F-Type P450

Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged
Output: 450hp / 580nm

2019 Lexus RC F Track Edition: 4.8s

Lexus RC F Track Edition

Engine: 5.0L V8
Output: 480hp / 536nm

Some Sporty GTs below make the list too

2020 Aston Martin DB11 V8: 4.2s

DB11 V8 Rear

Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo AMG
Output: 510hp / 675nm

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8: 4.0s

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

Shouldn’t even be here…almost as heavy as its W12 counterpart, 500kg heavier than our A45 S here, blimey.
Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo
Output: 542hp / 770nm

Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale: 4.5s

Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale

Engine: 4.7L V8 N/A
Output: 454hp / 520nm

