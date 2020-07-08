Lamborghini ripped the covers from the Lamborghini Sian Roadster this afternoon. The Italian supercar manufacturer had already released the Sian Coupe earlier this year. Like the Coupe, the Roadster is also fully sold out!

What is the Lamborghini Sian Roadster?

Lamborghini Sian Roadster 1 of 7

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster is Lamborghini’s first open-top hybrid super sports car. The photos reveal a car which looks visually similar to the Sian Coupe, yet with the roof removed… naturally.

The photos suggest that, like the Veneno Roadster which came before it, Lamborghini has chosen to dispense with any form of weather proofing. No bad thing when you consider what hides behind the cockpit.

How Powerful is it?

As you would expect from a halo model, the Lamborghini Sian Roadster features Lamborghini’s legendary, naturally aspirated 6.5 litre V12, producing 785 hp. Lamborghini couple this with a hybrid drive system which adds 34 hp for a total of 819 hp.

Lamborghini’s hybrid drive solution is quite special too. Going one step beyond the lithium-ion systems found in other hybrid supercars, Lamborghini incorporates a supercapacitor and an e-motor which weighs just 34 kg together.

As with the Coupe, the supercapacitor is mounted to the gearbox. It’s an evolution of the Aventador’s starter motor but allows the Sian Roadster to store three times the power of a conventional lithium ion battery.

The power allows the Lamborghini Sian Roadster to hit 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. The top speed is over 350 km/h.

What’s the Colour?

Lamborghini Sian Roadster 1 of 13

As with all Sian models, the photographed example gets custom touches from Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department. It wears a unique paint colour, Blu Uranus with Oro Electrum wheels.

The interior is a combination of white with Blu Glauco detailing and aluminum elements in Oro Electrum. The air vents are produced via 3D printing which allows full customization with a client’s initials.

The Sian Roadster offers endless options though. Ad Personam are well known for accommodating all tastes.

How Many?

Price? Lamborghini has kept this shrouded in secrecy. The Coupe is rumoured to be priced from $3.6 million. Given that just 19 Lamborghini Sian Roadsters’ will leave the factory compared to 63 of the Sian Coupe’s, we assume that the price of entry is proportionately higher.