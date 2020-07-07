Aston Martin has announced that the first of 25 Aston Martin DB5 continuation models is complete. The British firm plans to make 25 classic DB5’s with working gadgets inspired by the James Bond film, Goldfinger.

It has been 55 years since the last Aston Martin DB5 rolled off the Newport Pagnell production line. During its original production run, fewer than 900 saloon examples of the Aston Martin DB5 were built between 1963 and 1965.

Construction of the new Aston Martin DB5 continuation model is handled by Aston Martin Works. Each example requires 4,500 hours of work. Each gets Silver Birch paint like the original and a range of gadgets.

Aston Martin DB5 1 of 11

The list includes:

Exterior:

Rear smoke screen delivery system

Rear simulated oil slick delivery system

Revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates)

Simulated twin front machine guns

Bullet resistant rear shield

Battering rams front and rear

Simulated tyre slasher

Removable passenger seat roof panel (optional equipment)

Interior:

Simulated radar screen tracker map

Telephone in driver’s door

Gear knob actuator button

Armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear

Under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray

Remote control for gadget activation

The Goldfinger edition Aston Martin DB5 sits on an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure. Under the bonnet there’s a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine generating around 300 hp.

Power is delivered through a five-speed ZF manual transmission with a mechanical limited slip differential. Braking is through a servo-assisted hydraulic Girling-type steel disc brakes with rack and pinion steering.

24 more examples will leave Aston Martin’s factory with the price set at a staggering £2.75 million.