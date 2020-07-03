We Take a Closer Look at the New Bugatti Pur Sport!

We caught up with it in Munich and Zurich

We were recently invited to take a look at Bugatti’s latest model, the Bugatti Pur Sport, at the Dörr Group in Munich.

The Bugatti Pur Sport was due to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2020. It was denied a big public unveiling due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Bugatti has instead decided to tour the Pur Sport through its extensive dealership network.

Bugatti in Munich

Bugatti Pur Sport in Munich 1 of 17

The Dörr Group run Bugatti’s current Munich showroom, located on Frauenstrasse. The dealership will make a move later this year, to join the new Motorworld facility, further out of the city in Kieferngarten.

The Motorworld facility should provide a one-stop motoring shop once it opens this autumn. Alongside car dealerships, the facility will include event space, car storage and catering.

Munich is an important part of the Bugatti dealership network and the Dörr Group hopes to sell as many as 7 of the 60 Bugatti Pur Sports.

Bugatti Pur Sport

During out time at Dörr Group, we learned that Stephen Winkelmann is responsible for the development of the Pur Sport idea. He sees the Bugatti Chiron as the standard model, the daily driver. The Pur Sport on the other hand, is its sporty equivalent, focused on road handling. Top speed is covered by the upcoming Bugatti Super Sport 300+.

The Bugatti Pur Sport gets the same 8.0 litre W16 engine as the Chiron. It puts out the same 1,500 hp power output too. What makes the Pur Sport handle better are changes to the weight. The Pur Sport is 50 kg (110 lb) lighter than the standard Bugatti Chiron thanks to a lightweight 3D printed titanium exhaust, a fixed rear spoiler and extensive use of alcantara, anodized aluminium and titanium in the interior.

Bugatti also revised the gearbox ratios, added 200 rpm to the redline so that the Pur Sport tops out at 6,900 rpm, fitted aero wheels, a newly developed set of Michelin Sport Cup 2R tyres and made the springs 65 percent stiffer at the front and 33 percent at the rear.

Bugatti European Tour

Bugatti Pur Sport in Zurich 1 of 22

Bugatti has so far displayed the Pur Sport in London, Paris, Hamburg and Munich. After out closer look in Munich, the car travelling on to Switzerland where we were lucky enough to see it on display again, this time in Zurich.

During our visit, we also leaned that, while coronavirus related production shutdowns will delay customer deliveries by a few weeks, production is now back to 100% capacity. In the long term, the effects of the pandemic are unclear, but for now Stephen Winkelmann is fairly positive