We’ve had to wait a while, but we can test drive cars again. Recently I got a call from Mercedes asking if I wanted to drive the new A35 AMG Sedan. My first thought was, especially after driving the A 45 S AMG earlier this year, that this wouldn’t be much of an experience. That turned out completely different as we later came to find out…

What we know is that the A35 Sedan’s engine produces 306 hp together with 400 Nm of torque. Coupled to the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system, it manages a 100 km/h sprint of just 4.8 seconds. Nothing much to say about this new hot hatch except for the good things, but here are my 5 reasons why the A35 AMG Sedan is a really nice car.

The looks

In a way, being able to hide in traffic is always fun, but the sporty looks reveal the character of this car. Because of this, the car doesn’t escape the attention of the other drivers, which is pretty good. Small, sporty and attracting attention are 3 characteristics that go perfectly with the A35 AMG Sedan.

The sound

Car after car, model after model, AMG always brings out one of the best sounds cars can make. When accelerating and/or shifting down, it’s pure pleasure to the ears. Now, with all the EU restrictions going on it’s getting harder to make loud sports cars like before, but the aftermarket sector never fails us here…with an aftermarket exhaust the A35 AMG will sound just as good as the previous gen A45!

4Matic

What the 4Matic system does in the A35 Sedan is impressive. Even though 306 hp is reasonable when it comes to power, without all-wheel drive it would be a lot less pleasant to drive the A35 AMG, unless you are Honda…a good AWD system always comes in handy in a powerful hot hatch.

AMG Track Pack

This small option is a must have in any AMG. Unfortunately I couldn’t test the A 35 Sedan on track, but the fact that you have “your personal race engineer”, because that’s what Mercedes AMG calls it, makes you long for track days. Tracks days have been opening up slowly after a long lockdown period, and you can be sure to find some A35 (sedans and hatches) lapping around during weekends.

Seat Options

Good seats ensure a good sitting position, that’s about the most important thing when driving any car. Thanks to the seat options offered on this model, you can adjust the seat to suit your needs, fasten your seatbelt and enjoy! You have the choice of AMG Performance seats for those who want a sporty feeling and the Sports seats for those who want a comfort oriented feel, the latter comes with the more exclusive leather package. The whole point of this car is to suit sporty needs and touring needs as well. It’s a perfectly balanced package that meets most driving needs and tastes.

Pictures by Wouter Desmet