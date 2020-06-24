The new Volkswagen Arteon was released today during a digital press conference. The German manufacturer took the unusual step of releasing the entire model range in one go.

The Arteon gets a completely new interior with new eHybrid and R models. A range of improved engines and an entirely new body style are also highlights for the Arteon range.

The Arteon’s R Line specification gets a new chrome bar above the front splitter and additional air inlets to the bumper. At the rear, it gets two double-flow tailpipes compared to the Elegance line’s single design. The R-Line includes an additional spoiler lip.

The new Arteon Shooting Brake takes the CLS Shooting Brake example, adding a sleek estate look to Volkswagen’s high-end saloon. Naturally, the shape increases storage space and head room (by a modest 75 litres). It’s designed to compete with the German estate car; BMW’s 3 Series Touring, the Mercedes-Benz C Class Estate and the Audi A4 Avant.

Four petrol engines are available including a 1.5 litre TSI with 150 hp and a 2.0 litre TSI with 190 hp, 280 hp and 320 hp options. Two diesel options revolve around a 2.0 litre TDI, a 150 hp and a 200 hp. A hybrid option includes a 1.4 litre coupled with an electric system for a total of 218 hp.

The 320 hp, 420 Nm petrol engine sits under the bonnet of the Arteon R. It’s available in both Saloon and Shooting Brake body styles with exclusive Lapiz Blue, tinted rear lights and a sports exhaust system. It sits 20 mm lower to the ground with a 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.

The Arteon eHybrid blends the 115 hp, 1.4 litre four-cylinder engine with a 13 kWh battery. It’s capable of a 54 km range on full charge. Volkswagen couple it to a 6-speed DSG, sending the power to the front.

Inside, all models get improved interior quality. The steering wheel now includes touch-sensitive controls. The air conditioning system is completely new and the air outlets redesigned. A variety of leather options are available ranging from ArtVelour to Nappa Leather.

The 700 watt Harman Kardon sound systems includes 12 speakers, controlled through the infotainment system. Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro is standard with a 9.2 inch Discover Pro screen. The Arteon arrives with a charging tray for inductive charging.

Electronic safety systems are also packed into the new Arteon, including a Travel Assist with capacitive steering wheel and assisted cruise control. We Connect and We Connect Plus are also available with a range of innovative connected features.