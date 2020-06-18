The rear end receives a redesign with two flatter tail lights, visually linked by a high-glass chrome trim strip. The spoiler lip is painted or finished in carbon fibre depending on if you tick the option box. The rear bumper is redesigned with a set of 90 mm trapezoidal twin tailpipes.

The power is provided by a 4.0 litre V8 which remains unchanged, providing 571 hp and 750 Nm of torque in the base E 63, 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque in the E 63 S. The S-model manages the 100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds, 3.5 seconds for the Estate.

The power is routed through an AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed transmission with Manual, Sport, Sport+ and Race modes. AMG Ride Control adapts the suspension setup with further slight adjustments to the software.

A Drift Mode is available on the E 63 S which deactivates the ESP and puts the transmission in manual. The 4MATIC+ works purely in rear-wheel drive in Drift Mode.

AMG has worked on wheel design too. It now offers a new 19 inch 10 spoke wheel for the standard model, the S-model arrives with 20 inch 5 twin-spoke models optimised for aerodynamics. Body colours graphite grey metallic, high-tech silver metallic and brilliant blue magno are all available for the first time.

Inside, AMG seats are finished in nappa leather with AMG-specific upholstery and an AMG badge in the backrest. Nappa leather is available for the dashboard trim. The MBUX systems also receives an update with the Widescreen Cockpit measuring 10.25 inches as standard or 12.25 inches in the S-model.

The latest AMG performance steering wheel also makes its way into the Mercedes-AMG E 63. The twin-spoke design is distinctive and incorporates a sensor mat to detect when “hands-off”.