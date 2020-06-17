BMW’s 5 Series range is in the midst of a 2020 facelift. The new BMW M5 2020 facelift completes BMW’s work. It was announced late yesterday and gets a fresh new look together with performance and interior improvements.

Starting at the front, the BMW M5 gets a new set of headlights. Thinner than the outgoing model, they use laser technology with a new L-shaped light profile. The kidney grille is larger, but BMW haven’t quite adopted the 4 Series approach.

The front bumper is redesigned with a new squarer air intake layout. There is little by way of visible change along the side of the M5. At the rear, redesigned tail lights incorporate the L-shaped light profile. The rear bumper, rear apron and rear gurney are all re-profiled.

Under the bonnet, the 2020 facelift retains the 4.4‑litre V8 engine, producing 600 hp in the standard M5 and 625 hp in the M5 Competition. The power is transferred through an eight‑speed M Steptronic transmission which comes as standard, as does M xDrive all-wheel drive, which also includes a 2WD setting for pure rear-wheel drive.

A new set of shock absorbers are carried over from the BMW M8 Gran Coupe. Otherwise, the M5 receives a re-turned suspension setup. The BMW M5 Competition sits seven millimetres lower than the BMW M5.

The 100 km/h sprint takes 3.4 seconds with 200 km/h arriving in just 11.1 seconds. The BMW M5 Competition reaches 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds.

A new two-button operating concept originates from the BMW M8. The M Mode button lets the driver toggle swiftly between the Road and Sport settings at the touch of a button while the Setup button takes them straight to the central display’s menu, where they can select an individual configuration for the powertrain and chassis options.

Inside, the central screen grows in size to 12.3 inches. Prices in Germany will start at €120,900 for the BMW M5 and €129,900 for the BMW M5 Competition.