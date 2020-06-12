New Alpina B5 and B5 Touring Rival the BMW M5

Alpina recently revealed the B5 and B5 Touring. Based on the recently refreshed 5 Series, the Alpina B5 and B5 Touring offer a bridge between BMW’s run of the mill models and the hardcore BMW M5 (which is due to be refreshed next week on 17 June).

Powering the Alpina B5 is the same 4.4 litre V8 engine, with dual-turbochargers. It produces 621 hp, slightly more than the M5 Competition which currently produces 617 hp. The B5 has maximum torque of 800 Nm fed through an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission which transfers power to all four wheels.

The Alpina B5 travels from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (Touring in 3.6 seconds) and completes the sprint to 200 km/h in 11.3 seconds (Touring in 11.9 seconds). Maximum speed is 330 km/h (205 mph) (Touring 322 km/h (200 mph)).

The Aplina B5 gets custom Alpina Sport Suspension settings. Electronically controlled dampers combine with shorter stiffer springs for a sporty ride. The Alpina makes use of Integral Active Steering with the electro-mechanical system allowing the rear wheels to pivot a maximum of 2.3° left or right.

The brakes are improved too. Four-piston fixed brake callipers with brake discs of 395 mm diameter are fitted to the front axle and floating brake callipers with brake discs of 398 mm diameter on the rear axle. A CNC mechanical limited-slip differential is available as an option.

The body additions are trademark Alpina with clean design lines. Larger air intakes improve cooling, the rear features a new sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes. It wouldn’t be an Alpina if it didn’t have a styling line running down the side.

Inside, Alpina B5 includes comfort seats, a HiFi loudspeaker system and a DAB tuner system as standard. Alpina have packed it full of normally optional BMW equipment too, including the latest BMW navigation, communication and infotainment systems.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.