The first tuning package for the Ferrari F8 Tributo has arrived. Novitec Rosso got its hands on an early example of Ferrari’s latest supercar. The German tuning firm fits performance enhancements, a new exhaust system and a set of wheels. Aerodynamic upgrades are in the works but haven’t yet been revealed.

The F8 Tributo replaces the 488 GTB as the mid-engined supercar in the Ferrari range. Novitec is sure to have something interesting in the pipeline for the F8 Tributo aerodynamic kit, especially if the previous generation 488 N-Largo is anything to go by.

The F8’s 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 gets a 67 hp boost in power for a total output of 787 hp alongside a 112 Nm increase in torque, up to a total of 882 Nm. The improvements are achieved through a plug-and-play control module which modifies the mapping for the engine’s injection, ignition, and the electronic boost pressure control.

The power increase is enough to reduce the 100 km/h sprint to just 2.7 seconds. The top speed increases to over 340 km/h. To complement, the new stainless steel exhaust system improves the exhaust note with carbon or stainless steel tips.

The wheels are tailor-made forged units from Vossen. They measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear. 72 different colour variants are available. Sport springs bring the bodywork closer to the ground, 35 millimetres closer to be exact.