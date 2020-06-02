Bold steps have been taken by BMW with the new 4 Series. The 4 Series grille has been a talking point since the launch of the Concept car last year. The production version of the BMW 4 Series has debuted today, confirming the final design of a car that will divide opinions.

BMW’s design language has been moving ever-closer to the vertical kidney grille for a few years. We first noticed it growing through concepts such as the 2011 328 Hommage and the 2015 3.0 CSL Hommage. More recently, the BMW X7 received a smaller, less intrusive version. BMW’s iVision and iNext concepts confirmed that it was here to stay, and what we see now is the final production version.

Whatever your thoughts on the grille, it is clear that the 4 Series is now further removed from the 3 Series models upon which it is based. The earlier Hommage concepts provide inspiration for a coupe which otherwise sticks to the coupe rule books. It gets a long, low silouette with enough interior space for 4.

The new BMW 4 Series sits 21 mm lower with a 23 mm wider rear axel and a finely balanced 50:50 weight distribution. New LED headlights look slimmer with BMW Laserlight available as an option.

Styling changes aside, the 4 Series debuts with a choice of four models. The range topper for the time being is the BMW M440i xDrive Coupé which gets 375 hp. Two four-cylinder engines are also available alongside a four-cylinder diesel. Two six-cylinder diesel engines are also planned for March 2021.

Both petrol and diesel six-cylinder models get a 48-volt starter generator offering an 11 hp nppst I’m performance. The diesel engines all feature two-stage turbocharging Two gearboxes are available, an eight-speed Steptronic and a Sport version with a ‘Sprint’ function.

The suspension gets optional M Sport with adaptive electronically controlled dampers an option. Options also include updated brakes and a variable locking rear differential.

Inside, the MMI offering is improved with a new display grouping with up to 10.25-inch Control Display and optional, fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Customers will also notice the new sports leather steering wheel and newly developed sports seats.

The new BMW 4 Series should be available from October 2020, pricing is yet to be announced.