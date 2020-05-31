First of all, the grille is here to stay. Secondly, it’s everything we saw on the BMW Concept 4 which was 85% production car at the time of it’s reveal. BMW says that the new age of car buyers want something bold, especially their bigger Chinese market. Bold means bigger proportions. The recent move to larger grilles can also be seen as an evolution of the early BMW cars such as the 328 of the 1930s.

The BMW 328 of the 1930s

The reveal of the 2021 BMW 4 Series will take place next week on June 3rd. The corona pandemic is still a hindrance and that means the debut will take place online.

Reveal Date: Tuesday June 2nd, 6pm, Central European Summer Time