BMW’s 5 Series has received a lockdown facelift. The photos leaked on social media several weeks ago, so to many, the changes come as no surprise. Both sedan and estate versions get changes, we assume that the M5 will follow shortly.

The 5 Series gets a subtle design update. The newly designed BMW kidney grille is now wider and taller. BMW offer a new LED headlight design with slimmer contours, optional adaptive LED Headlights, or BMW Laserlight. The rear taillights also receive a refresh. All model variants now with trapezoidal exhaust tailpipe finishers.

Fresh exterior colours and additional BMW Individual paint finishes are available. BMW complements this with a new range of alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches.

Inside, the 5 Series receives a redesign. There is a larger optional 12.3-inch Control Display (the 10.25-inch Control Display is now standard), automatic climate control with extended features and a sports leather steering wheel with newly arranged multifunction buttons.

A special edition BMW 5 Series M Sport Edition will be offered from launch with a 1,000 unit run. The special edition includes the M Sport package, Donington Grey metallic paint finish, 20-inch BMW Individual Air Performance Wheels in bi-colour design.

The plug-in hybrid range expands to include five models. The BMW 530e Touring and BMW 530e xDrive Touring use a four-cylinder engine, while the BMW 545e xDrive Sedan uses a six-cylinder in-line combustion engine. The 530e produces 292 hp and 420 Nm of torque while the more powerful 545e produces 394 hp and 600 Nm of torque.

All other four and six-cylinder engines get a 48-volt start-generator which produces 11 hp and boosts performance. Four petrol models are available, including an M550i xDrive with 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Diesel models are also available, 3 of them including a range-topping 540d xDrive producing 340 hp and 700 Nm of torque. As an option, Integral Active Steering improves handling in all models including plug-in hybrids.

BMW has also added a raft of new driver assistance systems including Lane Departure Warning with a new lane return function and an optional expanded Driving Assistant Professional. Parking Assistant is also available together with a new BMW Drive Recorder which records up to 40 seconds of footage from around the vehicle. The latest operating system is installed and BMW offers a new BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system.

BMW has also integrated over the air software updates which means that vehicle software can be updated remotely. BMW has sold more than 600,000 examples of the current generation 5 Series. The latest facelift will be available from July 2020.