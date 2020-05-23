Alpina’s XB7 is officially the fastest BMW X7 variant. It gets improvements to handling, performance, visuals and its interior. Until a true-blood M Division version arrives, the Alpina offers the closest competition for the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

Alpina works so closely with BMW that they are no longer considered a Tuner. In fact, the Alpina XB7 is built at Spartanburg alongside the rest of BMW’s SUV range.

The most powerful BMW X7 variant boosts the power of the 4.4-liter V8 engine to 612 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. As a result, it now hits 60 mph in just 4 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

Improvements include a larger set of twin-scroll turbochargers and improved cooling elements. Cooling is much improved by two additional external water coolers, an enlarged transmission oil cooler and a low-temperature cooling system (air/water/air). A stainless steel sports exhaust system improves the XB7’s soundtrack.

Alongside the performance changes, Alpina have also worked on the powertrain. The XB7 gets a bespoke 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission designed in collaboration with ZF. It gets an aluminum transmission oil sump and a complete redesign of the electronics. At the rear, Alpina fit an electronically-variable active limited slip differential.

The ride height is capable of 40 mm in variation depending on the setting. The suspension gets a specific damper and kinematic set-up. The Alpina XB7 also gets Integral Active Steering as standard, with the rear axle capable of moving 2.3 degrees to the left or right.

Changes to the aerodynamics incorporate a new front bumper with Alpina spoiler lip. The rear bumper is also new, incorporating a set of twin tailpipes. As always, the Alpina comes across as understated, a look that belies its extreme power.

Orders begin this month with deliveries set for September 2020. The cost to US customers will be $141,300 plus a $995 destination charge.