Earlier this week, Porsche took the opportunity to expand its 992 model range. The new model is the Porsche 992 Targa, a model which proved hugely popular during the 991 generation production run too!

The Targa debuts in 4 and 4S flavour with a four-wheel-drive system and a classic boxer, six-cylinder engine. The centrepiece is the roof. Fully automatic, it is capable of being opened and closed in just 19 seconds.

The bodywork differs subtly from the rest of the range too. The front wheel arches are wider and the Targa gets a slightly different front bonnet. The rear gets a larger rear spoiler with an integrated lightbar.

Inside, alongside the central rev counter, two thin, frameless displays deliver driver information and a switch unit controls the 10.9-inch centre screen of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM). The standard PCM includes online navigation based on swarm data as well as Connect Plus with Apple Car Play.

The powerplant is a six-cylinder boxer engine. In the Targa 4, the engine puts out 385 hp and 450 Nm of torque. In Targa 4S, the engine puts out 450 hp and 530 Nm of torque. The 4S hits the 100 km/h mark in just 3.6 seconds with the 4 following 0.6 seconds after.

The new 911 Targa models will be available from August 2020. German prices, including tax, start from 128,486 euros for the 911 Targa 4 and from 143,956 euros for the 911 Targa 4S.