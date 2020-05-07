Lamborghini returned to work this week after a hiatus, caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. One of its first acts was to announce the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider. The launch completes the facelift of the Huracan range.

The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider receives near identical updates to its coupe counterpart. At the front, the bumper gets a tighter side intakes with a larger middle intake and a redesigned front spoiler lip. The side skirts and side air intakes receive additional carbon fibre garnish and the rear bumper gets a complete redesign with centrally mounted exhaust pipes and a body coloured diffuser.

The engine mirrors the coupe. The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider retains its 5.2 litre V10 engine, sending 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission. It sits in a hybrid chassis constructed from aluminum and carbon fiber, with a dry weight of 1,509 kg.

The changes over the first generation Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder mean a 3.5 second 100 km/h sprint with 200 km/h in 9.6 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h. A specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) should ensure that the Rear-Wheel Drive remains one of the more exciting Huracan models.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear Wheel Drive Spider Interior

The most important component is the roof of course! The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider retains the electronic folding hard top which takes 17 seconds to retract, even while driving up to a speed of 50 km/h (31 mph).

Pricing has also been announced as follows:

EuropeEUR 175,838 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
UKGBP 151,100 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
USAUSD 229,428 (suggested retail price taxes/GST excluded)
ChinaRMB 2,794,000 (suggested retail price taxes included)
JapanYEN 26,539,635 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

