Lamborghini returned to work this week after a hiatus, caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. One of its first acts was to announce the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider. The launch completes the facelift of the Huracan range.

The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider receives near identical updates to its coupe counterpart. At the front, the bumper gets a tighter side intakes with a larger middle intake and a redesigned front spoiler lip. The side skirts and side air intakes receive additional carbon fibre garnish and the rear bumper gets a complete redesign with centrally mounted exhaust pipes and a body coloured diffuser.

The engine mirrors the coupe. The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider retains its 5.2 litre V10 engine, sending 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission. It sits in a hybrid chassis constructed from aluminum and carbon fiber, with a dry weight of 1,509 kg.

The changes over the first generation Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder mean a 3.5 second 100 km/h sprint with 200 km/h in 9.6 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h. A specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) should ensure that the Rear-Wheel Drive remains one of the more exciting Huracan models.

The most important component is the roof of course! The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spider retains the electronic folding hard top which takes 17 seconds to retract, even while driving up to a speed of 50 km/h (31 mph).

Pricing has also been announced as follows: