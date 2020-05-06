Manhart Racing has announced an Audi RS Q8 tuning package. Named the Manhart RQ 900, it should become available towards the start of the summer and presents with a comprehensive set of improvements.

At the core of the package is the Audi 4.0 litre V8. Power is boosted to 900 hp and 1080 Nm of torque. The modifications include a an ECU remap, transmission upgrades and a group of larger turbochargers.

The exhaust system receives extensive upgrades too. The Manhart RQ 900 gets a new stainless steel rear silencer, downpipe and a middle silencer. The RQ 900 sits 30 mm closer to the asphalt.









The Manhart RQ 900 gets a newly developed carbon body kit consisting of a bonnet, front spoiler, diffuser, side skirts and wheel arch extensions. To finish the look, 23-inch Concave One aluminium rims are available.

Inside, this particular vehicle gets a leather interior with golden accents. Manhart is capable of arranging many different interior touches, catering to individual taste.

The Manhart RQ 900 is limited to just 10 units worldwide at a cost of €280,000.