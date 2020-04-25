Earlier this week, Bugatti confirmed that development of the Bugatti Divo had come to an end. The first customer cars are due to begin deliveries later this year. The milestone marks a return to coachbuilding for the French hypercar expert.

Bugatti first unveiled the Divo at Monterey Car Week in 2018. It was the first project developed under Stephan Winkelmann’s direction.

Even before Bugatti announced the Divo, it had already sold all 40 planned production units. A staggering feat when you consider that the asking price runs to 5 million euros, net of tax. Even more impressive is Winkelmann’s confirmation that “Every Divo customer owns a Chiron” too.











The Divo is a substantially different model from the Chiron. Focused on cornering instead of outright pace, the Divo wears completely new skin. Increased downforce, improved cooling and optimised airflow, all three elements contribute to improved handling characteristics. The Divo manages 90 km of additional downforce.

While the bodywork differs from the standard Chiron, the engineering remains broadly the same. The Bugatti Divo continues to use the 8.0-litre W16 engine with 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 km/h happens in 2.4 seconds. The improvements in aerodynamics mean that top speed is limited to 380 km/h.

The chassis modifications include a change in wheel camber on the front and rear axles, harder springs and a more front-oriented balance. Bugatti shed 35 kilograms in weight.