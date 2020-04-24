Until yesterday, organisers of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance were hoping that the 2020 instalment would go ahead. The recent Covid-19 outbreak has caused an entire year of cancelled automotive events, however, it was hoped that Pebble Beach might go ahead given its August timetabling.

Yesterday, organisers confirmed that the event will not go ahead this year. While the event is effectively cancelled, organisers have confirmed that 2021’s event will run the schedule planned for 2020. This is because the car selection process for this year’s 70th Pebble Beach Concours was complete earlier this month. Acceptance letters have already been sent and invitations sent for the 70th-anniversary event. Because of this, we now know what to expect for 2021.

The 2021 event will feature a display of past Best of Show winners along the edge of Stillwater Cove, and special classes honouring Pininfarina coachwork, the Porsche 917, the Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, Miller racing, Iso, Early Electrics and the Carrera Panamericana.

After the Pebble Beach announcement, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering announced that it would cancel too. It too has taken the approach of postponing its planned event until 2021.

Bonhams has confirmed that it will push ahead with its auction plans, likely holding an event somewhere in the state of California. Gooding and Company has chosen to postpone its Pebble Beach auction to next year alongside the Concours. The RM Sotheby’s auction has been cancelled, as has the Mecum and Russo & Steele events.

The only Monterey Car Week events that remain in the calenders are the Monterey Pre-Reunion and Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca.