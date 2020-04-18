The 991 production run was one of Porsche’s best 911 series to date. It has now come to an end with the limited-edition Porsche 991 Speedster. As we move into the 992 generation, during very uncertain times, Porsche has decided to offer one final 991 as a donation towards the United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Porsche North America has joined RM Sotheby’s to offer the vehicle for public auction. The auction is happening online with bidding opened from 15 April 2020. It runs through to 22 April 2020 when the winning bid will take this final 991. With 4 days left, 17 bids have pushed the asking price up to $385,000.

The car is chassis number 1897/1948, the last-ever 991 generation 911 to enter and pass down the production line. It arrives finished in GT Silver Metallic paint with a Heritage Design white accent.

Based on the Porsche 991 GT3, the Speedster gets the 4.0 litre 6-cylinder engine, producing 502 hp. Power is put to the ground through a six-speed manual gearbox. Options on this car also include the 23.7-gallon Extended Range Fuel Tank, front axle lift kit and the automatic climate control system with air-conditioning.

The lot is more than just the vehicle though. The winning bidder will also get a framed letter of authenticity signed by Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuinger, a unique Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Speedster Heritage Design watch, a leather book documenting the build process of the car and a handover at The Quail, Monterey Car Week with flights, transfers, accommodation and Monterey Car Week tickets. Finally, Porsche is also offering the opportunity to visit its headquarters in Germany.

If you fancy bidding on this piece of history, visit RM Sotheby’s website by following the link.