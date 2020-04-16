We thought Mansory would be the first to turn its hands to the McLaren Senna. Clearly we were wrong! Novitec has presented a subtle set of updates for the track-focused McLaren. They range from a new wheelset to a substantial boost in performance.

Novitec’s package centres around a 102 hp power boost applied to the McLaren Senna’s 4.0-litre V8 engine. It now produces 902 hp and 888 Nm of torque. The power boost is achieved through a three-stage plug-and-play engine control unit which modifies the mapping for fuel injection, ignition and boosts pressure control.

The Senna now arrives at 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, reaching 200 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. Top speed is 335 km/h. This makes it 0.1 seconds quicker to 100 km/h and 0.3 seconds quicker to 200 km/h.

Other additions include a new superlight high-performance inconel exhaust system. If you choose this option, Novitec can finish the tips in matt black. A replacement catalyst pipe is also available. The forged wheels measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Novitec also offers customised interiors for all vehicles. Novitec chose to keep the bodywork as it was, making changes only to the wheels and engine. Still, if you want extra spice for your 1 of 500 McLaren Senna, there is no other option!