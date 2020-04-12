Sad news to report this Easter Sunday. Motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss passed away this morning at the age of 90. The news broke this morning. Moss had endured a long illness and is said to have died peacefully at his London home.

The British icon was widely considered to be one of the greatest drivers of all time, despite missing out on all major championships. Moss won 212 of the 529 competitive races he entered. In later life, Moss gained celebrity status as a personality, continuing to run historic cars at events worldwide.

Sir Stirling Moss will be fondly remembered for his antics on track though.

Sir Stirling Moss Aston Martin

In 1958, he famously missing out to his teammate, Mike Hawthorn, on a coveted Formula 1 championship. Moss won four races that year, to Hawthorn’s one. Moss lost by a single point. His downfall was his virtue. At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Hawthorn was accused of reversing on track. Moss rushed to his defence, preserving Hawthorn’s 6 points for finishing second.

Over the years, Moss won 16 Formula 1 championship races, an enviable record during an era when Formula 1 cars were notoriously unreliable.

Moss was similarly unlucky at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He competed 10 times, recording DNF’s 8 times, sometimes in the most unfortunate of circumstances. Moss came close twice, first with Jaguar in 1953 and then with Aston Martin in 1956. In both years he finished second.

Sir Stirling Moss Ferrari

Despite the disappointment of major championships, Sir Stirling Moss enjoyed dominance in many other races. Moss won the RAC Tourist Trophy 7 times in a variety of exotic machinery and he was the first non-American to win the 12 Hours of Sebring. He won the 1955 Mille Miglia road race which was described as the “most iconic single day’s drive in motor racing history.”

Further victories came in the Nassau Cup at the 1956 and 1957 Bahamas Speed Week with three consecutive wins, between 1958 and 1960, in the gruelling 1,000 km Nürburgring.

His competitive streak came to an end on April 23, 1962 when he crashed his Lotus heavily during the Glover Trophy at Goodwood. The accident put Moss in a coma for a month. For a further six months, the left side of his body was partially paralysed.

Needless to say, the world of motorsport will miss Sir Stirling Moss. Read a selection of messages below:


