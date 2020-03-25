Mansory is one of the most controversial car tuners to rock the car scene in the last decade. They focus on the ultra luxury market segment, anything from a G63 upwards and have also stretched their arm into the supercar segment, attracting Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren owners. Geneva Motor Show is their main stage annually, where they reveal the latest projects. Full Mansory project cars usually cost anywhere from $500,000 all the way up.

In this list which is arranged in no particular order, we look at some of the craziest Mansory cars that we have reported on in the past. Click on each title for more information on a particular car and let us know what you think in the comments.

Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan