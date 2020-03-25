Mansory is one of the most controversial car tuners to rock the car scene in the last decade. They focus on the ultra luxury market segment, anything from a G63 upwards and have also stretched their arm into the supercar segment, attracting Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren owners. Geneva Motor Show is their main stage annually, where they reveal the latest projects. Full Mansory project cars usually cost anywhere from $500,000 all the way up.

In this list which is arranged in no particular order, we look at some of the craziest Mansory cars that we have reported on in the past. Click on each title for more information on a particular car and let us know what you think in the comments.

Mansory Cabrera

Mansory Cabrera

Mansory Gronos 6×6

Mansory Gronos 6x6

Mansory Carbonado

Mansory Carbonado

Mansory Centuria

Mansory Chiron

Mansory Vivere

mansory_vivere_diamond_edition_01

Mansory Lamborghini Urus

Mansory Lamborghini Urus

Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mansory Bushukan Edition Phantom VIII

mansory_phantom_04

mansory_phantom_01

Mansory 812 Stallone

Mansory Stallone 812

Mansory Bentley GTC

Mansory-Bentley-Bentayga-GTC-V8


