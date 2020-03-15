Mansory recently got hold of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The result is the Mansory Cabrera. Mansory is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and the Cabrera is the first several special edition models.

Limited to just 3 copies, the Mansory Cabrera is built on the platform of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The name derives from the Spanish Fighting Bull breed, the Cabrera. The name seems fitting, with the Mansory body kit creating a wild and aggressive new look!

The basis of the Mansory conversion is a complete replacement of the body kit with new carbon fibre panels. At the front, the deep front air intakes remain, the front splitter design now features air outlets at the side with smaller dive planes.

New LED daytime running lights are fitted below a set of redesigned headlights. The bonnet is redesigned with quick release clips. Fender vents finish it off. Towards the side, the door panels are redesigned and the side skirts get a more aggressive look.

The rear changes are the most extreme. The rear spoiler is bigger, featuring a central aerodynamic panel. The exhausts have been re-routed to exit higher up with two additional tailpipes. The rear diffuser is deeper and the rear mesh is replaced with stealth-look mesh.

The new body kit adds 4 cm of width to the Aventador. The 6.5-litre V12 engine also receives a re-design. It now generates 810 hp and 780 Nm of torque. As a result, the Mansory Cabrera hits 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 355 km/h.