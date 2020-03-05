Mansory have been unseasonably quiet during the period of the Geneva Motor Show 2020. We can only assume that after the show got cancelled, they decided to hold back some of their planned releases for another event. What we did get to see is a unique take on the Bentley Continental GT Cabriolet V8.

In true Mansory fashion, the Bentley has been re-clothed with a carbon fibre body. The carbon fibre has been moulded into an extreme shape. The front gets a redesigned bumper with a brand new black grille and a new hood. The side receives new design lines and an extended wheel vent. The rear wheel arch gets green pinstripes which accent the swollen look.

Mansory Bentley Bentayga GTC V8 1 of 8

At the rear, Mansory offers a new fixed rear spoiler, a new rear bumper, diffuser and quad tailpipes. It’s not massively extreme by Mansory’s high standards, however, it does leave a lasting impression. The mixture of matte carbon fibre and matte black.

It’s the interior where things get interesting on the Mansory Bentley Cabriolet GT Cabriolet V8. Finished in chrome oxide green, it is distinctive. It has been crafted from scratch with the colour applied tot he steering wheel, the great lever and the centre console.

The Mansory Bentley Cabriolet GT Cabriolet V8 gets a power boost too. An ECU module boosts the twin-turbocharged V8 to 640 hp and 890 Nm of torque. It now hits 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The question is, would you want one?