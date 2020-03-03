One of the biggest launches not to happen at Geneva this year is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The first of the true performance 911’s, this is the one people have been waiting for. Let us tell you, it does not disappoint!

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S has been revealed, but we are yet to hear anything about the lesser Turbo. You will be pleased to hear that Porsche has not downsized, the Turbo S gets a new version of the iconic 3.8-litre boxer engine. It includes two VTG turbochargers, which deliver 650 hp, 70 hp more than its predecessor. Torque is now rated at 800 Nm and the eight-speed PDK helps translate those figures into a 2.7 second 100 km/h sprint. Top speed is unchanged at 330 km/h.

The new engine gets a redesigned charge air cooling system, new turbochargers and electrically adjustable wastegate flaps. Piezo injectors improve responsiveness, as does a new intake system. The air filters are now situated in the rear wings with four intakes overall.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S gets larger with an increase of 45 mm at the front axle and 20 mm at the rear axle. The modified track widths, developed aerodynamics and new mixed-size tyres contribute to its dynamics. The track is now 42 mm wider at the front axle and 10 mm wider at the rear axle.

The adaptive aerodynamics include controlled cooling air flaps at the front. The larger rear wing has been designed for greater downforce. It has 20-inch tyres with unique 255/35 dimensions at the front and 21-inch 315/30 tyres at the rear.

The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports chassis has been lowered by 10 mm and a sports exhaust system has been fitted with adjustable flaps. The Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system is now capable of delivering up to 500 Nm of torque to the front wheels.

At the front, the standard LED matrix headlights gets dark inserts. The tailpipes at the rear are rectangular, finished in high-gloss Black, typical of the Turbo.

Inside, the standard equipment list includes a full leather interior and carbon trim in combination with Light Silver accents. Two-tone interiors will be available through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur as an option. The 18-way adjustable sports seats feature stitching that pays homage to the first 911 Turbo and the interior has all of the comfort and tech from the rest of the 911 range.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S will be available in Germany at a price of €216,396 including country-specific equipment and 19 per cent VAT. The Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet will be priced at €229,962.