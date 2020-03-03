Morgan ushered in a new generation this morning by unveiling an all-new Morgan Plus Four. It might look much like the rest of the Morgan range, rest assured it has been thoroughly revised with a new chassis and bodywork.

Despite its traditional looks, 97% of its components are new. A subtle name change has also been implemented with the Plus Four replacing the outgoing Plus 4.

The Morgan Plus Four is based on the bonded aluminium CX-Generation platform which we first saw last year in the Mogan Plus Six. It is lightweight, just 97 kg. Compared to the Plus Six, the Plus Four is 104mm narrower in the central body and 78mm narrower overall and features uniquely profiled wings.

For the first time, Morgan offers 15 inch wire wheels. Morgan also offers redesigned wishbones, suspension uprights and braking components.

Under the bonnet sits a BMW-sourced powerful four-cylinder 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo engine with 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The combination of a small engine and a new chassis allows a low 1,009 kg dry weight. Customers get the option of an automatic eight-speed gearbox or a manual six-speed.

The sprint to 100 km/h takes just 4.8 seconds with the automatic to a top speed of 240 km/h. The manual version is slightly different and hits 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

Elsewhere, the Plus Four continues to use Morgan’s trusted hand-made ash frame, hand-beaten aluminium panels and hand-trimmed leather interior. The Plus Four makes inroads into the modern market with automatic LED front and rear lighting, remote central locking and ABS.

The all-new Plus Four is available to order 3 March 2020, with customer deliveries commencing during Q2 2020. Prices start at £62,995 including VAT in the UK.