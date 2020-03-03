The Mercedes-Benz E Class has been released today, at a digital event taking place instead of the planned Geneva Motor Show 2020 release. Three models have been announced, the Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan and Estate and the Mercedes-Benz All-Terrain.

What’s New

LED headlights are now standard across the range. Multibeam LED and Ultra Range options are also available.

At the back, there is a new bumper, split tail lamps and a new boot lid. The taillamps have also received a revised look.

New colours are available for the range including high-tech silver, graphite grey metallic and mojave silver.

Inside, there are new colour combinations magma grey/neva grey (Avantgarde), black/nut brown (Exclusive) and magma grey/macchiato beige (Exclusive), and trim in open-pore silver ash wood, burr walnut fondant, brushed aluminium and aluminium with a carbon grain.

New seats are also available with a slightly amended design. An interesting feature is the adaptive driver’s seat adjustment which uses your measurements to put the cockpit into a perfect position.

Mercedes-Benz has used the opportunity to pack the E Class with new technology. It includes hands-off recognition for the semi-automated systems, meaning you no longer have to touch the steering wheel to continue in automated modes.

An interesting new steering wheel design incorporates the latest steering wheel MBUX controls. Three versions are available, an all-leather steering wheel, a wood-leather combination and a supersport version.

Active Brake Assist is now standard. The Driving Assistance Package is expanded with the Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Distance Assist with LiveTraffic Information and Active Stop-and-Go Assist all updated.

The latest MBUX multimedia system also debuts with two 10.25-inch screens or 12.3-inch screens as an option.

Mercedes-Benz E Class

The E-Class moves slightly upmarket with Avantgarde Line exterior tweaks available as standard. For most people, this will mean more chrome and the central star at the front. The grille now features two chrome louvres and black verticle struts.

The next step up is the Exclusive Line which gets an upright star on the bonnet and increased chrome elements on the front bumper. AMG Line is also available with a new bumper. All three models get a new power dome.

Seven models are available from launch as plug-in hybrids. New options include a four-cylinder petrol model combined with an integrated starter motor for an additional electronic boost. An inline six-cylinder M256 engine is available in the E-Class for the first time and the top of the range diesel is a six-cylinder OM656 unit.

Mercedes-AMG E 53

The E 53 refreshes a model which was only recently released. No surprise that there are no changes for the drivetrain. The E53 gets the majority of the above upgrades but with some specific AMG features.

A new AMG grille, flat LED headlights, a new front bumper, LED taillights, a revised rear apron and diffuser and a new choice of AMG-specific wheels complete the design package. The bonnet gets dual powerdomes and an optional AMG Night Package adds dark high-gloss.

Otherwise, the E 53 maks do with the 3.0 litre 6-cylinder engine with a 435 hp output and 520 Nm of torque. The EQ motor adds an additional 52 hp and 250 Nm of torque. It is still capable of 4.5-second sprints to 100 km/h. A new AMG Drivers Package lifts the top speed from 250 km/h to 270 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz All-Terrain

In terms of design, the All-Terrain adds a new chrome finish to the radiator grille and the skid plate.