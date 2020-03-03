Another special edition Bugatti Chiron arrived this afternoon. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is limited to 60 examples. This is the Chiron for you if you like the idea of a massive fixed rear wing!

The Pur Sport benefits from less weight and a sharper focus on downforce, its the Chiron for those winding roads. The Pur Sport gets a close-ratio transmission, high-performance tyres with a new material mix geared towards extreme grip as well as an agile chassis and suspension setup.

Whereas the Chiron Super Sport 300+ was set up to hit top speeds, the Pur Sport is set up for optimum lap times. The front gets wide air inlets and an enlarged horseshoe panel to extract air from the radiators. The splitter is lower to the ground which helps to maximise downforce.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport 1 of 10

A new split paintwork design has been developed for the Pur Sport. The bottom is a carbon fibre panel while the top half is painted with the choice of a custom centre-line and accents.

The rear is dominated by a 1.90 metre rear spoiler. Part of the 50 kg weight loss is caused by losing the hydraulic component of the Chiron’s automatic rear spoiler. A more aggressive rear diffuser is combined with a distinctive 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip.

Inside, Alcantara surfaces help reduce weight. Patterns have been lasered into the Alcantara door trim panels. All trim and controls are made exclusively of either black, anodised aluminium or titanium.

The wheels are also unique to the Pur Sport. They are magnesium and feature an optional aero blade. The rings fitted to the rim extract air outwards from the wheel. Each of the 5 lug nuts gets a special cover that reduces turbulence. The measures applied to the wheels alone save 16 kg.

The chassis modifications include 65% firmer springs at the front and 33% firmer springs at the rear, an adaptive damping control strategy geared towards performance as well as modified camber values (minus 2.5 degrees). Bugatti add carbon-fibre stabilisers at the front and rear. 19 kg of weight is lost here.

On top of the usual Chiron drive modes, the Chiron Pur Sport features a new Sport + drive mode. The main difference is that the traction control system kicks into action on dry race tracks at a significantly later point. Changes to the transmission mean that the gear ratio that has been configured 15% closer together.

The 8.0 litre W16 engine still kicks out a massive 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque. Due to the higher levels of downforce, the Pur Sport tops out at 350 km/h. Bugatti hasn’t released any performance details aside from the claim that the Chiron Pur Sport accelerates from 60 to 120 km/h almost two seconds faster than the standard Chiron.

40 units of the Bugatti Divo should arrive next year with these Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport models set to be produced in the second half. 60 will be available at three million euros excluding VAT. With the 250th Chiron already leaving the factory gates, and 30 Chiron Super Sport 300+ announced, we calculate that there are a further 120 Chirons left before Bugatti’s self-imposed 500-car quota is hit.