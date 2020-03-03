Audi’s A3 is one of the longest established premium hatchbacks on the market. The Audi A3 has been available since 1996, long before BMW and Mercedes-Benz established themselves with the 1 Series and A Class. In its fourth generation, the new Audi A3 injects more sport, technology and connectivity than ever before. and fully connected.

The changes for the new Audi A3 Sportback are all-encompassing. They include a new Singleframe grille with large air inlets at the front end. The styling is all-new, retaining the general proportions with smooth lines front to rear and a wider took to the rear arches. The digital daytime running lights and Matrix LED headlights are now available too, previously reserved for Audi’s top models.

Power comes from a choice of three engine versions – a 1.5 TFSI with 150 hp, and a 2.0 TDI that delivers 116 hp or 150 hp. All engine versions, from launch, will be combined with front-wheel drive. Customers will get a choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed S tronic automatic box. More versions will follow with electrified drive systems and quattro.

Audi A3 Sportback 1 of 53

The suspension of the new A3 Sportback includes a four-link rear axle for engines of 150 hp or more. As an option, customers can spec adaptive damper control which lowers the ride by 10 mm. With the sport suspension, standard with the S line exterior, the A3 is lowered by 15 mm.

The new Audi A3 gets a range of driver assistance tech too. Audi pre sense front, swerve assist and lane departure warning are standard. Lane change and exit warnings as well as the cross-traffic and park assist systems, are available as an option. Adaptive cruise assist is also available.

Inside, the new A3 Sportback offers more space It grows by just over three centimetres compared with its predecessor. It carries between 380 and 1,200 litres depending on the configuration of the rear seats.

The new interior includes a new shifter, aluminium or carbon inlays, door openers and an instrument panel with a black-panel look. The seat upholstery is made of recycled PET bottles and adorned with contrasting stitching.

As with most hot hatches these days, the Audi A3 Sportback gets a wealth of technology through the MMI screens. It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display as standard, which is integrated into the centre of the instrument panel. This recognizes letters entered by hand, provides acoustic feedback and can be controlled using natural language.

The instrument cluster, which the driver operates via the multifunction steering wheel, is also digital as standard. The Audi virtual cockpit offers additional functions such as a large display of the navigation map. The plus version measures 12.3 inches and offers three different views, including graphics with a sporty look.

The operating system is powered by the new third-generation modular infotainment system. Its computing power is ten times higher than that of its predecessor controlling connectivity, telephony and the Audi connect services with LTE Advanced speed. It also has an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot.

Individual settings can be stored in up to six user profiles. These include settings for the climate control and the seat position. The DAB+ digital radio is standard and the online or hybrid radio is available as an option. Route guidance is more advanced than ever before with predictions on the development of the traffic situation, high-resolution satellite images from Google Earth and detailed 3D models of many major European cities.

Connect services also include the car-to-X service. This helps to find free parking spots on the roadside or to predict traffic lights. The A3 Sportback is also connected to your smartphone via the myAudi app, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Presales of the new Audi A3 Sportback start in Europe in March 2020 with the first deliveries in May. The 1.5 TFSI starts at 28,900 euros with a special-edition A3 Sportback edition one on offer.