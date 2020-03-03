Alfa Romeo decided to bring out something special for its 110th Anniversary this year: The more focused and higher performance Giulia GTA and GTAm sport sedans. Taking a page from their own history, they have resurrected the storied names from their past and re-created them in a fun and modern way. And they look stunning.

Originally introduced in 1965, the Gran Turismo Alleggerita (“alleggerita” = “lightened”) immediately set the competition motorsports world on fire. As successful as it was attractive, it lived up to its marketing tagline “A victory a day in your everyday car.” Just like its predecessor, the new GTA takes the already amazing Giulia Quadrifoglio and improves the aerodynamics and handling while reducing weight. Thanks to its Formula 1 experiences, Alfa Romeo was able to improve its aerodynamics on the active front splitter, the side skirts, and the rear spoiler to create more downforce and better stability at speed. A new titanium Akropovic exhaust is installed to improve sound and reduce back-pressure. The wheels grow an inch of diameter to 20” and are of a centre-lock variety for faster pit changes. The track is widened 50mm and new springs, shocks, and bushings are installed for better handling. Power from the already impressive bi-turbo V6 rises to 540hp.

Alfa Romeo GTA 1 of 9

Inside, Alfa has swaged the interior with 100% Alcantara on the dash, door panels, glove compartment, side pillars, and the central trim on the new seats to better hold you in place during extreme manoeuvres.

In order to reduce weight, Alfa Romeo engineers utilized more lightweight materials in important places, such as carbon fibre for the driveshaft, hood, roof, front bumper, and the front and rear wheel arches. Further, lightweight aluminium is used in the engine, doors, and suspension and other lightweight composite materials are used throughout the vehicle. Lexan is used in the side and rear window frames. The result is a weight reduction of about 220 lbs (100kg). With only 3,350 lbs to move and 40 additional horsepower to do it with, the already impressive Giulia GTA claims a power-to-weight ratio of 6.2 lb/hp, giving a 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds.

If the GTA sounds impressive, the GTAm (“gran turismo alleggerita modificata”) is even more impressive. It shares all the modifications of the GTA but delivers a more aggressive and track-ready focus. The active front splitter is larger and delivers more downforce, so the car also comes with a correspondingly larger rear wing to equalize the downforce front-to-rear. Inside, the GTAm has even more Alcantara. The front seats are replaced with carbon fibre racing seats. The rear seats are completely removed and in their place is a special upholstered storage bin with mouldings for racing helmets and a fire extinguisher. A roll bar is standard, as are racing harnesses; door panels are absent; and the doors open with a pull strap. Sounds like a perfect commuter!

The GTA and GTAm will be limited to 500 units, all numbered and certified. Once buyers place their order, Alfa Romeo has promised an exclusive dedicated customer experience. A “brand ambassador” specialist will take over and walk them through each step of the process. Each new owner will also receive a “personalized experience package” which includes a Bell racing helmet in special GTA livery, a full racing suit by Alpinestars, a personalized Goodwool car cover, and a specific driving course devised by the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy. Which sounds awesome. European orders are now being taken. Contact your local Alfa Romeo dealership for details. Still no firm word on whether it’ll be available to North American driving enthusiasts, but Alfa is presently considering it.