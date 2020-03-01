Brabus, never a company to shy away from a challenge, has converted one of the latest Mercedes-AMG G 63, extending the wheelbase, and adding a pickup compartment at the back. The Brabus 800 Adventure XLP was revealed last week and is easily the most extreme conversion for the new G G3.

As a starting point, Brabus has extended the wheelbase of a standard Mercedes-AMG G 63 by 50 centimetres (20 inches). This is no easy conversion, Brabus has developed a special module for the steel ladder-type frame which preserves the torsional rigidity and replaces the mounting points for the rear suspension. The XLP now measures 5.31 meters (17.4 feet), 68.9 centimetres (27.1 inches) more than a stock G 63.

In addition, Brabus supply a luggage rack for the cab together with the naked-carbon wind deflector with four auxiliary LED lights. At the rear, the black double bed bar is reminiscent of the iconic 6×6. Bodywork additions include the hood attachment with two power bulges, as well as the fender flares, made from carbon fibre and which add 11.6 centimetres (4.6 inches) of width.

There are small touches too. The Brabus 800 Adventure XLP gets new door handles all around, and for the tailgate. Special powered step bars are included to make access easier.

Another unique touch is the drone. Supplied by German manufacturer Wingcopter, it reaches speeds of up to 240 km/h (150 mph). It was designed specifically for delivering urgent aid supplies and special equipment to remote regions over impassable terrain. The Wingcopter is designed to carry loads of up to six kilograms (13 pounds) and can cover distances of up to 120 kilometres without swapping batteries. Perfect for the philanthropic billionaire.

At the core of the XLP sits the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 from the current G 63 AMG. It is fitted with Brabus’ 800 package which replaces the two production turbos with two Brabus units with larger compressor units and a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings.

Its new power rating of 800 hp (at 6,600 rpm) and 1,000 Nm of torque (at a low 3,600 rpm) makes it one of the most powerful pickups in the world. 100 km/h is achieved in just 4.8 seconds, top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h due to the all-terrain tires. A special drive shaft is used at the rear.

At the suspension end of things, Brabus uses a bespoke system with portal axles. It uses Brabus Ride Control coil-over suspension which integrates with the Dynamic Select. The wheels are Monoblock HD wheels measuring 22 inches.

Inside, Brabus can cater for individual preference with a range of leather, carbon fibre and Alcantara options. This particular example uses “Burned Oak” with special quilting in “Rising Diamond” and tuck in “black”. Pricing is yet to be announced, however, we do know that it burns through 14.5 litres of petrol per 100 km (19.48 mpg).