The Geneva Motor Show 2020 will be cancelled due to the coronavirus as the Swiss government has just announced all events over 1,000 people are to be cancelled until the 15th of March amid fears over the coronavirus spreading. The news follows just two days after the organisers of the annual Geneva Motor Show confirmed that the show would go ahead as planned despite several exhibitors and attendees cancelling their presence. Now the Swiss government overruled the organisers and forced the show to be cancelled.

It is the first time since 1946 that the annual Geneva Motor Show first held in 1905 will not take place. It is sad but not surprising considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland and the Italian automotive heartland of Northern Italy in particular.