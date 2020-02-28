23 years ago the A-class was launched. After a multiple evolutions, the A-class is no longer what it once was, and certainly not after the it has passed through Affalterbach for the AMG treatment. This is the latest and most powerful version ever, the A45 S AMG, has a 421 hp making it the most powerful 4-cylinder engine in production.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 1 of 19

What to Spec?

Exterior and interior colors are definitely a matter of personal taste but we think the new super hatch does look good in bright colors. Our car is finished in Sun Yellow.

AMG performance seats – combination between good comfort and solid seating during a sportive ride. The design of the seats is of course a plus point. The red belts together with the other red accents make the A45 S even more attractive.

Conclusion

What a car! It is almost unbelievable what AMG has done with the A class. The 4-matic system does an impressive job of keeping the car on the road. The competition is shaping up well and we can only be happy as these are good times for car enthusiasts.