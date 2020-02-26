Mercedes-AMG has revealed its flagship GLA model, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. There are no surprises. We have already seen the new GLA Class and we know the AMG 45 engine from its release within the A 45 and the CLA 45 last year.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 gets the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder in-line engine in two flavours. A standard version offers 387 hp with an ‘S’ model pushing 421 hp. The two models get 480 Nm and 500 Nm of torque respectively.

Power is routed through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission the standard model manages the 100 km/h sprint 0.1 seconds slower than the ‘S’ which hits the benchmark in 4.3 seconds. The top speeds at 250 km/h and 270 km/h. Both models feature 4MATIC all-wheel drive and a rear axle differential which makes torque vectoring possible.

An AMG Dynamics system offers “Basic”, “Advanced”, “Pro” and “Master” modes. These work alongside the 4MATIC settings which include “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+”, “Individual” and “RACE”. Their functions will be familiar to anyone who has driven a modern era Mercedes-AMG (or any other performance car for that matter!). The “Race-Start” mode allows a quick getaway!

In terms of bodywork, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 gets an AMG-specific radiator grille, large front air intakes and flared wheel arches. At the rear, two 82 mm round twin tailpipes (90 mm oval tailpipes for the ‘S’), a wider rear bumper and a rear diffuser and spoiler combination complete the look.

As standard, the GLA 45 gets 19-inch light-alloy wheels in a 10-spoke design as standard. A set of 21-inch light-alloy wheels are available as an option.

The 45 gets a lightweight aluminium plate bolted underneath the engine which improves torsional rigidity.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 gets an AMG-specific MBUX infotainment system. There are three AMG display styles “Classic”, “Sport” and “Supersport” for the instrument cluster. The later makes the rev-counter central and presents additional information in the form of bars to the left and right of the rev counter.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.