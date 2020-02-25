Volkswagen has made giant leaps forward, into electrification, over the past year or so. Take the Volkswagen Golf for example. The majority of the new range gets assistance from some form of hybrid technology. The Toureg is the latest model to benefit from Volkswagen’s assault on the hybrid market.

The latest comes in the form of the Volkswagen Toureg R. The range-topping model debuts today ahead of an official release at the Geneva Motor Show 2020. It is the first R model to benefit from hybrid technology, a plug-in hybrid. It is also the first all-wheel-drive PHEV model in Volkswagen’s range.

The powertrain includes a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine with 340 hp, combined with a 136 hp electric motor. The system is capable of producing 462 hp in total together with 700 Nm of torque. The lithium-ion battery is built into the rear luggage compartment.

Power is transferred to the road through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. It includes a centre differential lock which allows a maximum of 70% of the drive to reach the front axle and up to 80% to the rear axle.

The Toureg R is capable of travelling on electric power alone, up to 140 km/h. Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed the range, nor any performance statistics. Two new modes are available on the 4MOTION system, E-MODE for all-electric driving and Hybrid mode to combine both. The same system allows the usual Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Individual modes as well as Offroad and Snow.

The Innovision Cockpit comes as standard in the Touareg R. It consists of a Digital Cockpit, 12-inch screen and on Infotainment system screen, 5-inches TFT. The menus differ from the rest of the range with information about the hybrid drive system.

The design of the R also receives some unique touches. R-style bumpers, body-colour bumpers and lower door sections, air intake grilles with black louvres, black trim strips on the side windows and black exterior mirror housings. There is a black grille, 20-inch Braga alloy wheels, body-colour wheel housing extensions and trapezoidal design tailpipes all come as standard.

Details such as cost and availability are yet to be announced, hopefully we will find out more at Geneva next week!